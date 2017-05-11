Trump's trade nominee easily overcomes Senate hurdle

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump’s nominee to serve as U.S. trade representative has easily cleared a hurdle in the Senate.

The Senate has voted 81-15 to advance the nomination of Robert Lighthizer. A final confirmation vote could occur later Thursday.

Lighthizer served in the Reagan administration and has worked on trade issues as a lawyer representing various manufacturers and high-tech companies.

Lighthizer will take his cues from a president who has broken with most Republicans in his criticism of free trade agreements.

Republican Sens. John McCain of Arizona and Ben Sasse of Nebraska have announced they will oppose Lighthizer’s confirmation. They say they doubt that Lighthizer would champion agriculture and negotiate trade deals that benefit American consumers and the economy.

Some of Lighthizer’s most vocal support has come from Democratic lawmakers.

