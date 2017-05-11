EU judge says Uber could be obliged to obtain permits

Posted On Thu. May 11th, 2017
By :
Comment: Off

BRUSSELS (AP) — A top European Union judge says the ride-sharing service Uber is a transport company and could be required to obtain licenses and permits under national law in the 28 EU member states.

The case was brought to the European Court of Justice by a taxi company in Spain that claimed a Barcelona Uber branch was engaged in unfair competition.

Advocate General Maciej Szpunar said in a legal opinion Thursday that Uber there was providing a comprehensive system for on-demand urban transport that can be regulated.

This means it could not be considered an “information society service” that would benefit from EU principles on the freedom to provide services.

Such opinions are non-binding but are often endorsed by the ECJ. National courts have banned Uber services in other European cities.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Inside Editions

RT Community Update 2017

RT Weekend| Arts & Entertainment edition!

WEEKEND EDITION

School Spirit 2016 Band-Cheer edition!

School Spirit: Band & Cheerleading edition

Read the RT Home & Garden section!

Home & Garden Spring 2016 - Special Section!

Online Circulars



Login /Logout

SECTIONS

The Review Times

113 E. Center St.
Fostoria, Ohio 44830
Phone: (419) 435-6641
Fax: (419) 435-9073
Email: Newsroom - rtnews@reviewtimes.com
Advertising - advertising@reviewtimes.com
Or - use this handy form

Social Findlay || The Courier || Sports BUZZ Ohio ||Findlay Digital Design || Courier Bridal || WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN

Please read our Privacy Guidelines | User Agreement | Commenting Policies

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company