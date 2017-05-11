Emirates airline says profits down 70 percent in past year

Posted On Thu. May 11th, 2017
By :
Comment: Off

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Emirates Group, which operates the Middle East’s largest airline, says profits have fallen by 70 percent to $670 million, though revenue increased slightly to around $26 billion.

In its report released Thursday, the airline said profits were affected by a turbulent year, including heightened immigration concerns, terror attacks in several European cities, an attempted military coup in Turkey and uncertainty caused by Britain’s vote to leave the European Union.

Emirates this year has slashed its flights to the United States by 20 percent because of a drop in demand caused by tougher U.S. security measures and Trump administration attempts to ban travelers from some Muslim-majority nations.

The Dubai-based operator’s earnings report for the latest fiscal year runs from the start of April 2016 until the end of March 2017.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Inside Editions

RT Community Update 2017

RT Weekend| Arts & Entertainment edition!

WEEKEND EDITION

School Spirit 2016 Band-Cheer edition!

School Spirit: Band & Cheerleading edition

Read the RT Home & Garden section!

Home & Garden Spring 2016 - Special Section!

Online Circulars



Login /Logout

SECTIONS

The Review Times

113 E. Center St.
Fostoria, Ohio 44830
Phone: (419) 435-6641
Fax: (419) 435-9073
Email: Newsroom - rtnews@reviewtimes.com
Advertising - advertising@reviewtimes.com
Or - use this handy form

Social Findlay || The Courier || Sports BUZZ Ohio ||Findlay Digital Design || Courier Bridal || WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN

Please read our Privacy Guidelines | User Agreement | Commenting Policies

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company