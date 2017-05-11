AP FACT CHECK: No, Trump didn't invent 'prime the pump'

Posted On Thu. May 11th, 2017
By :
Comment: Off

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump has taken credit for coining the phrase “prime the pump,” seemingly unaware that it was popularized during the Great Depression.

He tells The Economist magazine he “came up with it a couple of days ago, and I thought it was good.”

The Merriam-Webster dictionary people quickly tweeted that the phrase “priming the pump” has been around since the early 1800s. It became popular in the 1930s when Franklin Roosevelt flushed money into the economy to fight the Depression.

EDITOR’S NOTE – A look at the veracity of claims by political figures

Comments

comments

About the Author

Inside Editions

RT Community Update 2017

RT Weekend| Arts & Entertainment edition!

WEEKEND EDITION

School Spirit 2016 Band-Cheer edition!

School Spirit: Band & Cheerleading edition

Read the RT Home & Garden section!

Home & Garden Spring 2016 - Special Section!

Online Circulars



Login /Logout

SECTIONS

The Review Times

113 E. Center St.
Fostoria, Ohio 44830
Phone: (419) 435-6641
Fax: (419) 435-9073
Email: Newsroom - rtnews@reviewtimes.com
Advertising - advertising@reviewtimes.com
Or - use this handy form

Social Findlay || The Courier || Sports BUZZ Ohio ||Findlay Digital Design || Courier Bridal || WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN

Please read our Privacy Guidelines | User Agreement | Commenting Policies

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company