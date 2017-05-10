Uber chases GrabTaxi in Myanmar, expanding in Southeast Asia

Posted On Wed. May 10th, 2017
YANGON, Myanmar (AP) — Uber is launching its private ride-hailing service in the Myanmar capital of Yangon, aiming to tap into one of the world’s youngest and fastest-growing online markets.

The launch Thursday follows Singapore-based GrabTaxi’s debut by about two months.

Uber is one of the world’s largest on-demand transportation platforms. It is seeking an alliance with the government to smooth acceptance of the use of private vehicles for commercial transport.

A taxi ride in Myanmar usually involves negotiating prices, no use of meters and a lack of air conditioning or seat belts. Using a ride-hailing app is still a relatively new concept, though the practice has been gaining in popularity.

Local travel services start-up Oway and Hello Cabs, a rival service run by a construction and auto dealership tycoon, also provide ride-hailing services.

