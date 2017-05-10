SoftBank's profit zooms on Sprint turnaround

Posted On Wed. May 10th, 2017
By :
Comment: Off

TOKYO (AP) — Japanese internet, robot and solar company SoftBank Group is reporting a 12-fold climb in quarterly profit, boosted by a turnaround at its U.S. mobile unit Sprint, which had dragged earning previously.

Tokyo-based SoftBank reported Wednesday January-March profit of 580.5 billion yen ($5.1 billion), up dramatically from 45.2 billion yen the same period the previous year.

Quarterly sales rose nearly 2 percent to 2.32 trillion yen ($20 billion).

For the year through March 2017, SoftBank, which acquired Britain’s ARM Holdings, an innovator in the “internet of things,” last year, reported 1.4 trillion yen ($12.5 billion) in profit, tripling from 474 billion yen the previous fiscal year.

The company, founded in 1981, also has within its sprawling investment empire financial-technology and ride-booking services. It also sells the Pepper human-shaped companion robot.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Inside Editions

RT Community Update 2017

RT Weekend| Arts & Entertainment edition!

WEEKEND EDITION

School Spirit 2016 Band-Cheer edition!

School Spirit: Band & Cheerleading edition

Read the RT Home & Garden section!

Home & Garden Spring 2016 - Special Section!

Online Circulars



Login /Logout

SECTIONS

The Review Times

113 E. Center St.
Fostoria, Ohio 44830
Phone: (419) 435-6641
Fax: (419) 435-9073
Email: Newsroom - rtnews@reviewtimes.com
Advertising - advertising@reviewtimes.com
Or - use this handy form

Social Findlay || The Courier || Sports BUZZ Ohio ||Findlay Digital Design || Courier Bridal || WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN

Please read our Privacy Guidelines | User Agreement | Commenting Policies

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company