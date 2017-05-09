Study: Side effects emerge after approval for many US drugs

Posted On Tue. May 9th, 2017
By :
Comment: Off
AP Photo
AP Photo/David J. Phillip

CHICAGO (AP) — Almost one-third of new drugs approved by U.S. regulators over a decade ended up later with warnings about sometimes serious side effects.

That’s according to a new analysis published Tuesday in the Journal of the American Medical Association.

It involves all 222 prescription drugs approved by the Food and Drug Administration from 2001 to 2010. Researchers looked at potential problems that cropped up during routine monitoring that’s done once a medicine is on the market. There were safety issues with 71 drugs including top-sellers for depression, rheumatoid arthritis, infections and blood clots.

Three drugs were withdrawn and black-box warnings and less serious safety announcements were issued for dozens of other drugs.

Critics say the study raises questions about how thoroughly drugs are tested.

The FDA says it’s reviewing the results.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Inside Editions

RT Community Update 2017

RT Weekend| Arts & Entertainment edition!

WEEKEND EDITION

School Spirit 2016 Band-Cheer edition!

School Spirit: Band & Cheerleading edition

Read the RT Home & Garden section!

Home & Garden Spring 2016 - Special Section!

Online Circulars



Login /Logout

SECTIONS

The Review Times

113 E. Center St.
Fostoria, Ohio 44830
Phone: (419) 435-6641
Fax: (419) 435-9073
Email: Newsroom - rtnews@reviewtimes.com
Advertising - advertising@reviewtimes.com
Or - use this handy form

Social Findlay || The Courier || Sports BUZZ Ohio ||Findlay Digital Design || Courier Bridal || WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN

Please read our Privacy Guidelines | User Agreement | Commenting Policies

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company