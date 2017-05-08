Buffett criticizes United and its CEO over dragging incident

NEW YORK (AP) — Warren Buffett says United Airlines bungled the case of the passenger dragged off a plane last month, and he is criticizing the CEO’s handling of the incident.

Buffett also says airplanes “may become like cattle cars,” but that’s because a significant number of passengers will put up with crowding in exchange for cheaper fares.

Buffett, whose Berkshire Hathaway Inc. is a major shareholder of United and other big U.S. airlines, said Monday that the recent spotlight on poor customer service in the airline industry doesn’t change his investment strategy.

The billionaire financier made the comments in an interview with CNBC.

