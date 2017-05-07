Researchers seek better ways to farm popular Pacific fish

Posted On Sun. May 7th, 2017
By :
Comment: Off
AP Photo
AP Photo/Ted S. Warren

PORT ORCHARD, Wash. (AP) — Federal scientists at a research facility near Seattle are studying ways to make it easier and more efficient to commercially grow a fish prized for its buttery flavor.

The project to grow sablefish is part of a larger effort by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration to support marine aquaculture to feed growing demand worldwide for seafood.

The sablefish is also known as black cod or butter fish. It is a fin fish native to the northeast Pacific Ocean. It’s highly valued in Asia for its delicate flavor.

U.S. West Coast fishermen mostly in Alaska catch millions of pounds of wild sablefish each year. Some see a potential opportunity to farm the sablefish.

NOAA fisheries researches are developing new techniques to could help make farming the fish more viable.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Inside Editions

RT Community Update 2017

RT Weekend| Arts & Entertainment edition!

WEEKEND EDITION

School Spirit 2016 Band-Cheer edition!

School Spirit: Band & Cheerleading edition

Read the RT Home & Garden section!

Home & Garden Spring 2016 - Special Section!

Online Circulars



Login /Logout

SECTIONS

The Review Times

113 E. Center St.
Fostoria, Ohio 44830
Phone: (419) 435-6641
Fax: (419) 435-9073
Email: Newsroom - rtnews@reviewtimes.com
Advertising - advertising@reviewtimes.com
Or - use this handy form

Social Findlay || The Courier || Sports BUZZ Ohio ||Findlay Digital Design || Courier Bridal || WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN

Please read our Privacy Guidelines | User Agreement | Commenting Policies

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company