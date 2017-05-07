Jared Kushner's sister woos China's 'golden visa' investors

Posted On Sun. May 7th, 2017
By :
Comment: Off

BEIJING (AP) — The sister of President Donald Trump’s son-in-law, Jared Kushner, has been courting Chinese investors using a much-criticized federal visa program that provides a path toward obtaining green cards.

Kushner’s sister Nicole Meyer promoted a Kushner Companies’ development in Jersey City at an event Sunday at the Four Seasons Hotel in Shanghai.

The pitch seeks to raise funds from Chinese investors through the U.S. government’s EB-5 visa program, which allows permanent U.S. residency for those who finance projects that create a certain amount of jobs.

The event was organized by Beijing-based company QWOS and Kushner Companies, according to promotional material, which says the project is seeking $150 million from 300 EB-5 investors.

Bi Ting, a 34-year-old woman who attended the event, says Meyer spoke for more than 10 minutes.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Inside Editions

RT Community Update 2017

RT Weekend| Arts & Entertainment edition!

WEEKEND EDITION

School Spirit 2016 Band-Cheer edition!

School Spirit: Band & Cheerleading edition

Read the RT Home & Garden section!

Home & Garden Spring 2016 - Special Section!

Online Circulars



Login /Logout

SECTIONS

The Review Times

113 E. Center St.
Fostoria, Ohio 44830
Phone: (419) 435-6641
Fax: (419) 435-9073
Email: Newsroom - rtnews@reviewtimes.com
Advertising - advertising@reviewtimes.com
Or - use this handy form

Social Findlay || The Courier || Sports BUZZ Ohio ||Findlay Digital Design || Courier Bridal || WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN

Please read our Privacy Guidelines | User Agreement | Commenting Policies

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company