The Latest: GOP-led panel OKs bill to overhaul Dodd-Frank

Posted On Thu. May 4th, 2017
By :
Comment: Off
AP Photo
AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Latest on a bill that would repeal about 40 provisions of the Dodd-Frank financial regulatory law (all times local):

12:05 p.m.

A House panel has approved legislation that would undo much of the Dodd-Frank law enacted after the 2008 economic meltdown.

The bill cleared the Republican-led House Financial Services Committee by a vote of 34-26.

Republicans are arguing that the law passed under President Barack Obama is slowing economic growth because of the cost of compliance and by curbing lending.

Democrats warn the GOP bill will create the same conditions that led to the financial crisis and pushed the economy to the brink of collapse.

The bill now goes to the full House for a vote, but supporters admit that the path will be much more difficult in the Senate, where Democratic support will be needed.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Inside Editions

RT Community Update 2017

RT Weekend| Arts & Entertainment edition!

WEEKEND EDITION

School Spirit 2016 Band-Cheer edition!

School Spirit: Band & Cheerleading edition

Read the RT Home & Garden section!

Home & Garden Spring 2016 - Special Section!

Online Circulars



Login /Logout

SECTIONS

The Review Times

113 E. Center St.
Fostoria, Ohio 44830
Phone: (419) 435-6641
Fax: (419) 435-9073
Email: Newsroom - rtnews@reviewtimes.com
Advertising - advertising@reviewtimes.com
Or - use this handy form

Social Findlay || The Courier || Sports BUZZ Ohio ||Findlay Digital Design || Courier Bridal || WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN

Please read our Privacy Guidelines | User Agreement | Commenting Policies

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company