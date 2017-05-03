Apple makes $1B commitment toward more US manufacturing jobs

Posted On Wed. May 3rd, 2017
By :
Comment: Off
AP Photo
AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Apple will invest $1 billion to help create more U.S. manufacturing jobs and to counter recurring criticism about its reliance on overseas factories to assemble most of its iPhones and other devices.

Apple CEO Tim Cook announced the fund during a Wednesday interview on CNBC’s “Mad Money.” Cook didn’t provide additional details, such as how the company will direct that money.

He did say the fund will make its first investment by the end of this month. Apple’s contribution amounts to a tiny fraction of its $257 billion in cash.

Although Apple designs its products in the U.S., most of them are built in factories run by contractors in China and other countries. That practice has been a sore point for President Donald Trump and some members of U.S. Congress.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Inside Editions

RT Community Update 2017

RT Weekend| Arts & Entertainment edition!

WEEKEND EDITION

School Spirit 2016 Band-Cheer edition!

School Spirit: Band & Cheerleading edition

Read the RT Home & Garden section!

Home & Garden Spring 2016 - Special Section!

Online Circulars



Login /Logout

SECTIONS

The Review Times

113 E. Center St.
Fostoria, Ohio 44830
Phone: (419) 435-6641
Fax: (419) 435-9073
Email: Newsroom - rtnews@reviewtimes.com
Advertising - advertising@reviewtimes.com
Or - use this handy form

Social Findlay || The Courier || Sports BUZZ Ohio ||Findlay Digital Design || Courier Bridal || WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN

Please read our Privacy Guidelines | User Agreement | Commenting Policies

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company