Uber CEO caught on video arguing about fares

Posted On Wed. Mar 1st, 2017
LONDON (AP) — Uber’s CEO says he needs leadership help after a video has emerged of him arguing with a driver about fares.

In a video obtained by Bloomberg News, Travis Kalanick is seen discussing Uber’s business model with the driver. When the driver argues that Kalanick is lowering fares, Kalanick lashes back, saying: “some people don’t like to take responsibility for their own s—. They blame everything in their life on somebody else.”

Once the video went public, Kalanick issued a statement to Uber employees. He apologizes to the driver, says he must “grow up” and adds: “I need leadership help and I intend to get it.”

It’s the latest scandal to hit Uber, which last month had to respond to accusations of sexual harassment in the workplace.

