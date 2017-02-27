MANN-HARE HOENING FUNERAL HOME   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Report: Uber exec out after failing to disclose allegation

Posted On Mon. Feb 27th, 2017
By :
Comment: Off

NEW YORK (AP) — A top engineering executive at Uber, Amit Singhal, is out five weeks after his hire was announced. According to a report in the tech blog Recode, he failed to disclose that he’d left his previous job at Google because of a sexual harassment allegation.

Singhal denies the allegation and says he left Google a year ago for his own reasons. In a statement emailed to The Associated Press, he said that “harassment is unacceptable” and that he has “not committed such behavior.”

According to Recode, Singhal left Google after the company informed him of a “credible” harassment complaint from an employee.

Google did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Monday. Uber declined to comment beyond confirming that Singhal is no longer with the company.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Inside Editions

School Spirit 2016 Band-Cheer edition!

School Spirit: Band & Cheerleading edition

Read the RT Home & Garden section!

Home & Garden Spring 2016 - Special Section!

RT Weekend| Arts & Entertainment edition!

WEEKEND EDITION

RT 2016 Community Update Fostoria

2016 Community Update

Online Circulars



Are you sticking to your 2017 New Year Resolutions?
Login /Logout

SECTIONS

The Review Times

113 E. Center St.
Fostoria, Ohio 44830
Phone: (419) 435-6641
Fax: (419) 435-9073
Email: Newsroom - rtnews@reviewtimes.com
Advertising - advertising@reviewtimes.com
Or - use this handy form

Social Findlay || The Courier || Sports BUZZ Ohio ||Findlay Digital Design || Courier Bridal || WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN

Please read our Privacy Guidelines | User Agreement

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company