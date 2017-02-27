Doubts over merger of London Stock Exchange, Deutsche Boerse

Posted On Mon. Feb 27th, 2017
By :
Comment: Off

LONDON (AP) — The London Stock Exchange’s merger with Deutsche Boerse has been thrown into doubt after the LSE decided it couldn’t comply with last-minute conditions imposed by European regulators.

The deal, announced almost a year ago, would have created a company worth $30 billion in which the German financial exchange would own a 54.4 percent stake.

In a statement late Sunday, the London exchange said the European Commission, the executive branch of the European Union, was demanding that it sell its majority stake in MTS, an electronic trading platform for European wholesale government bonds, to resolve competition concerns.

The LSE said this would be “detrimental” to its business in Italy and the fortunes of the combined company if the merger were completed. Its board therefore concluded that “it could not commit to the divestment of MTS,” and that it believes the Commission would likely reject the merger.

Shares in the LSE were down 3.2 percent at 3,025 pence in London on Monday, while those in Deutsche Boerse were 2.9 percent lower at 79.26 euros in Frankfurt.

The companies had said that merging would allow them to expand and offer customers more products and services.

The plan called for them to be united under a U.K.-based holding company, an idea questioned by some in Germany in the light of Britain’s vote to leave the EU.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Inside Editions

School Spirit 2016 Band-Cheer edition!

School Spirit: Band & Cheerleading edition

Read the RT Home & Garden section!

Home & Garden Spring 2016 - Special Section!

RT Weekend| Arts & Entertainment edition!

WEEKEND EDITION

RT 2016 Community Update Fostoria

2016 Community Update

Online Circulars



Are you sticking to your 2017 New Year Resolutions?
Login /Logout

SECTIONS

The Review Times

113 E. Center St.
Fostoria, Ohio 44830
Phone: (419) 435-6641
Fax: (419) 435-9073
Email: Newsroom - rtnews@reviewtimes.com
Advertising - advertising@reviewtimes.com
Or - use this handy form

Social Findlay || The Courier || Sports BUZZ Ohio ||Findlay Digital Design || Courier Bridal || WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN

Please read our Privacy Guidelines | User Agreement

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company