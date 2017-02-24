Italy vows to be ready in time to host G-7 in Sicily

Posted On Fri. Feb 24th, 2017
TAORMINA, Sicily (AP) — Italy still needs to build two helicopter landing pads and repave some roads, but it’s promising that all will be ready for the May 26-27 G-7 summit in a stunning Sicilian town overlooking the sea.

Government Undersecetretary Maria Elena Boschi on Friday toured the site in Taormina, a hilltop town with an ancient Greek theater. The annual summit will see U.S. President Donald Trump and the leaders of six other major industrial democracies confer on world issues.

Concern has been growing that logistics could be a disaster, since no major construction work has yet begun. But Boschi said helipad work will begin Monday and promised it will go “rapidly and we’ll be ready for May.”

Boschi said monitors will safeguard against any corruption tainting public works contracts.

