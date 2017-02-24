GPS device-maker Garmin reeling after workers gunned down



AP Photo/Orlin Wagner

OLATHE, Kan. (AP) — GPS devise-maker Garmin, a fixture in the largely white Kansas City suburb of Olathe, Kansas, has long revered diversity in its workforce even when the locale of its ever-sprawling operational headquarters didn’t reflect it.

Now the company is reeling from the death Wednesday of Srinivas Kuchibhotla, an aviation systems engineer and native of India who was gunned down in a tavern a mile from work.

A co-worker also from India and a stranger who tried to help were wounded in the shooting. Witnesses say the gunman yelled at two Indian men to “get out of my country” and opened fire. Adam Purinton was arrested in Missouri and is charged with murder and attempted murder.

A Garmin human resources chief says she doesn’t believe the shooting will jeopardize its recruitment of workers from overseas.

Comments

comments