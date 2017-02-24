Austrian court orders release of Ukrainian oligarch Firtash

VIENNA (AP) — An Austrian court has ordered that Ukrainian oligarch Dymitro Firtash be released from custody pending decisions on separate U.S. and Spanish extradition requests for him.

Firtash already posted 125 million euros ($132 million) bail and surrendered his passport three years ago when the U.S. extradition request was first made. The court on Friday cited these measures in reaching its decision.

Firtash was indicted by a U.S. grand jury in 2012 for allegedly paying off officials through U.S. banks in a failed attempt to secure titanium mining rights in India worth hundreds of millions of dollars.

He was taken into custody Tuesday shortly after another court approved the U.S. request and legal authorities received a separate application from Spain.

The Austrian Justice Ministry will make the final ruling on the extradition requests.

