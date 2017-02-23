Barclays says it will complete its restructuring early

LONDON (AP) — Barclays Group says it will complete its restructuring six months earlier than planned as it sheds risky assets and focuses on consumer, corporate and investment banking in New York and London.

Barclays now plans to close its non-core unit at the end of June after reducing its stake in Barclays Africa to 12.2 percent and agreeing to legally separate the business.

The bank says its core businesses posted fourth-quarter net income of 649 million pounds ($808 million), compared with a loss of 1.24 billion pounds a year earlier. Group net income, including the non-core business, was 99 million pounds versus a loss of 2.42 billion pounds.

CEO Jes Staley says the bank can soon “begin to move forward from the restructuring” and focus on the future.

