Swiss firm finds $100M 'criminal scheme' at South Korea unit

Posted On Wed. Feb 22nd, 2017
By :
Comment: Off

GENEVA (AP) — Swiss robotics and engineering company ABB says it has unearthed a “sophisticated criminal scheme” involving alleged embezzlement and misappropriation of funds at its South Korean unit, saying the impact could total $100 million.

The Zurich-based company says in a statement that the treasurer of the South Korean subsidiary, who went missing on Feb. 7, “is suspected of forging documentation and colluding with third parties to steal from the company.”

ABB said it launched an investigation in cooperation with South Korean authorities and Interpol, the international police body.

The company said the alleged scheme will have an impact on previously reported 2016 results, saying the current estimate is for a pre-tax charge of about $100 million.

ABB said it has confirmed that the “situation” is limited to South Korea.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Inside Editions

School Spirit 2016 Band-Cheer edition!

School Spirit: Band & Cheerleading edition

Read the RT Home & Garden section!

Home & Garden Spring 2016 - Special Section!

RT Weekend| Arts & Entertainment edition!

WEEKEND EDITION

RT 2016 Community Update Fostoria

2016 Community Update

Online Circulars



Are you sticking to your 2017 New Year Resolutions?
Login /Logout

SECTIONS

The Review Times

113 E. Center St.
Fostoria, Ohio 44830
Phone: (419) 435-6641
Fax: (419) 435-9073
Email: Newsroom - rtnews@reviewtimes.com
Advertising - advertising@reviewtimes.com
Or - use this handy form

Social Findlay || The Courier || Sports BUZZ Ohio ||Findlay Digital Design || Courier Bridal || WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN

Please read our Privacy Guidelines | User Agreement

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company