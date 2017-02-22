MANN-HARE HOENING FUNERAL HOME   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Ivanka Trump visits center for minority-owned businesses

Posted On Wed. Feb 22nd, 2017
By :
Comment: Off

WASHINGTON (AP) — Ivanka Trump has expanded her research on economic policy with a visit to a Baltimore center for minority-owned small businesses.

A White House official confirmed the Wednesday visit to the Raymond V. Haysbert Center for Entrepreneurship at the Greater Baltimore Urban League. The official said Trump participated in a round table discussion with business owners.

The official requested anonymity to discuss details of the event.

Also attending were Linda McMahon, who heads the Small Business Administration, and Dina Powell, an assistant to the president and senior counselor for economic initiatives

National Urban League President Marc Morial invited Trump. The first daughter has said she wants to work on policies to help women in business. She does not have an official administration job.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Inside Editions

School Spirit 2016 Band-Cheer edition!

School Spirit: Band & Cheerleading edition

Read the RT Home & Garden section!

Home & Garden Spring 2016 - Special Section!

RT Weekend| Arts & Entertainment edition!

WEEKEND EDITION

RT 2016 Community Update Fostoria

2016 Community Update

Online Circulars



Are you sticking to your 2017 New Year Resolutions?
Login /Logout

SECTIONS

The Review Times

113 E. Center St.
Fostoria, Ohio 44830
Phone: (419) 435-6641
Fax: (419) 435-9073
Email: Newsroom - rtnews@reviewtimes.com
Advertising - advertising@reviewtimes.com
Or - use this handy form

Social Findlay || The Courier || Sports BUZZ Ohio ||Findlay Digital Design || Courier Bridal || WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN

Please read our Privacy Guidelines | User Agreement

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company