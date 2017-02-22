Italy faces potential EU censure for rising debt levels

Posted On Wed. Feb 22nd, 2017
By :
Comment: Off
AP Photo
AP Photo/Thierry Monasse

BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union is warning Italy that it may face censure for not doing enough to get its debt levels down to prescribed levels.

In its annual economic analysis of EU countries, the executive European Commission is urging Italian authorities to come up with additional measures, worth up to 0.2 percent of its annual GDP.

Pierre Moscovici, the commissioner responsible for economic and financial affairs, said Wednesday that Italy hasn’t reduced its debt in line with the agreed path. Italian debt is expected to rise to around 133 percent of GDP.

However, he said any so-called “excessive deficit procedure,” will depend on the Commission’s spring economic forecasts.

The Italian economy has struggled to gain momentum over the past few years amid worries over its banking sector and political uncertainties.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Inside Editions

School Spirit 2016 Band-Cheer edition!

School Spirit: Band & Cheerleading edition

Read the RT Home & Garden section!

Home & Garden Spring 2016 - Special Section!

RT Weekend| Arts & Entertainment edition!

WEEKEND EDITION

RT 2016 Community Update Fostoria

2016 Community Update

Online Circulars



Are you sticking to your 2017 New Year Resolutions?
Login /Logout

SECTIONS

The Review Times

113 E. Center St.
Fostoria, Ohio 44830
Phone: (419) 435-6641
Fax: (419) 435-9073
Email: Newsroom - rtnews@reviewtimes.com
Advertising - advertising@reviewtimes.com
Or - use this handy form

Social Findlay || The Courier || Sports BUZZ Ohio ||Findlay Digital Design || Courier Bridal || WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN

Please read our Privacy Guidelines | User Agreement

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company