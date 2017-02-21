MANN-HARE HOENING FUNERAL HOME   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Wells Fargo fires 4 senior managers in sales scandal inquiry

Posted On Tue. Feb 21st, 2017
By :
Comment: Off

NEW YORK (AP) — Wells Fargo’s board of directors said it is firing four senior managers as part of its investigation into the bank’s sales practices scandal.

The board said Tuesday the four are Claudia Anderson, the former community bank chief risk officer, Pamela Conboy, the lead regional president in Arizona, Shelly Freeman, the former regional president in Los Angeles, and Matthew Raphaelson, head of the community bank’s strategy and initiatives. The board said the decision was unanimous.

The board also voted to deny any 2016 bonuses to the executives, and they will forfeit any unvested stock and stock options.

The San Francisco-based bank has been under fire since it was discovered that employees opened up to 2 million bank and credit card accounts without customer authorization in order to meet lofty sales goals.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Inside Editions

School Spirit 2016 Band-Cheer edition!

School Spirit: Band & Cheerleading edition

Read the RT Home & Garden section!

Home & Garden Spring 2016 - Special Section!

RT Weekend| Arts & Entertainment edition!

WEEKEND EDITION

RT 2016 Community Update Fostoria

2016 Community Update

Online Circulars



Are you sticking to your 2017 New Year Resolutions?
Login /Logout

SECTIONS

The Review Times

113 E. Center St.
Fostoria, Ohio 44830
Phone: (419) 435-6641
Fax: (419) 435-9073
Email: Newsroom - rtnews@reviewtimes.com
Advertising - advertising@reviewtimes.com
Or - use this handy form

Social Findlay || The Courier || Sports BUZZ Ohio ||Findlay Digital Design || Courier Bridal || WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN

Please read our Privacy Guidelines | User Agreement

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company