MANN-HARE HOENING FUNERAL HOME   ||   NEWS UPDATES

United, American begin selling cheaper economy-class fare

Posted On Tue. Feb 21st, 2017
By :
Comment: Off

DALLAS (AP) — American and United have started selling cheaper “basic economy” fares as they battle discount airlines for the most budget-conscious travelers.

American announced early Tuesday that it began selling the new fares for flights starting March 1 on 10 different routes from its hub airports in Dallas, Miami, Philadelphia and Charlotte, North Carolina.

Now United says it too is selling cut-rate tickets on some flights from Minneapolis to seven of its hub cities including New York, Chicago and Los Angeles.

Basic economy fares are often $20 to $40 cheaper per round trip, but they come with severe restrictions – buyers are in the last group to board, and they can only carry a small item that fits under their seat.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Inside Editions

School Spirit 2016 Band-Cheer edition!

School Spirit: Band & Cheerleading edition

Read the RT Home & Garden section!

Home & Garden Spring 2016 - Special Section!

RT Weekend| Arts & Entertainment edition!

WEEKEND EDITION

RT 2016 Community Update Fostoria

2016 Community Update

Online Circulars



Are you sticking to your 2017 New Year Resolutions?
Login /Logout

SECTIONS

The Review Times

113 E. Center St.
Fostoria, Ohio 44830
Phone: (419) 435-6641
Fax: (419) 435-9073
Email: Newsroom - rtnews@reviewtimes.com
Advertising - advertising@reviewtimes.com
Or - use this handy form

Social Findlay || The Courier || Sports BUZZ Ohio ||Findlay Digital Design || Courier Bridal || WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN

Please read our Privacy Guidelines | User Agreement

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company