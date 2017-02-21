HSBC warns of risks to world economic growth as profit dives

Posted On Tue. Feb 21st, 2017
By :
Comment: Off

HONG KONG (AP) — London-based bank HSBC reported Tuesday that annual profit slumped by more than 80 percent following a year of “unexpected economic and political events” that contributed to volatile markets and influenced investment activity.

Europe’s biggest bank that net profit for 2016 tumbled 82 percent to $2.5 billion from $13.5 billion a year ago.

Annual revenue fell 18.5 percent to $48 billion.

In the most recent quarter, its net loss widened to $4.3 billion from $1.3 billion in the same period the previous year.

In a statement, Chairman Douglas Flint said the bank has recently raised its forecast for global economic growth. However, he warned that the risks remain high because of the threat of populism in upcoming European elections, the threat of global trade protection measures from President Donald Trump’s administration and uncertainty over Britain’s negotiations to leave the European Union.

HSBC is in the middle of carrying out a sweeping reorganization to focus on faster-growing Asia, where it earns the bulk of its profits.

Last year the bank’s Asian business earned $13.8 billion, down 12.5 percent from the year before, while its European unit posted a $6.8 billion loss.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Inside Editions

School Spirit 2016 Band-Cheer edition!

School Spirit: Band & Cheerleading edition

Read the RT Home & Garden section!

Home & Garden Spring 2016 - Special Section!

RT Weekend| Arts & Entertainment edition!

WEEKEND EDITION

RT 2016 Community Update Fostoria

2016 Community Update

Online Circulars



Are you sticking to your 2017 New Year Resolutions?
Login /Logout

SECTIONS

The Review Times

113 E. Center St.
Fostoria, Ohio 44830
Phone: (419) 435-6641
Fax: (419) 435-9073
Email: Newsroom - rtnews@reviewtimes.com
Advertising - advertising@reviewtimes.com
Or - use this handy form

Social Findlay || The Courier || Sports BUZZ Ohio ||Findlay Digital Design || Courier Bridal || WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN

Please read our Privacy Guidelines | User Agreement

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company