German economy minister to raise Opel fate during Paris trip

BERLIN (AP) — Germany’s economy minister plans to discuss the future of General Motors’ Opel subsidiary during a visit to Paris on Thursday.

A spokesman for Brigitte Zypries said Monday the issue of a possible takeover by France’s PSA Group would play a “big role” in talks with her French counterpart.

Andreas Audretsch said the German government’s priorities are to safeguard jobs, factories, development centers and past labor commitments.

He said the German government wouldn’t allow itself to be played off against Britain, where Opel’s twin brand Vauxhall is based.

The German government was caught off guard last week by news about a possible sale of Opel.

Audretsch said Germany now expects “transparency toward the workers and the union.”

Government spokesman Steffen Seibert said Chancellor Angela Merkel’s office is involved in the talks.

