Expert: Brexit could endanger security for other EU nations

Posted On Mon. Feb 20th, 2017
By :
Comment: Off

LONDON (AP) — A former counterterrorism chief for London’s Metropolitan Police says Britain’s withdrawal from the European Union could compromise the security of other EU members if they do not continue to have full access to British intelligence.

Richard Walton says that Brexit “represents a risk to the safety” of other EU nations as Britain’s membership “is more beneficial to the EU than to the UK in relation to security and counterterrorism.”

Britons voted in a 2016 referendum to leave the 28-member bloc, although the details of that divorce are still to be negotiated.

In a security paper released Monday, Walton says Brexit will have “little if any impact” on Britain’s national security or counterterrorism capabilities.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Inside Editions

School Spirit 2016 Band-Cheer edition!

School Spirit: Band & Cheerleading edition

Read the RT Home & Garden section!

Home & Garden Spring 2016 - Special Section!

RT Weekend| Arts & Entertainment edition!

WEEKEND EDITION

RT 2016 Community Update Fostoria

2016 Community Update

Online Circulars



Are you sticking to your 2017 New Year Resolutions?
Login /Logout

SECTIONS

The Review Times

113 E. Center St.
Fostoria, Ohio 44830
Phone: (419) 435-6641
Fax: (419) 435-9073
Email: Newsroom - rtnews@reviewtimes.com
Advertising - advertising@reviewtimes.com
Or - use this handy form

Social Findlay || The Courier || Sports BUZZ Ohio ||Findlay Digital Design || Courier Bridal || WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN

Please read our Privacy Guidelines | User Agreement

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company