UAE seals deal with China's CNPC for onshore oil project

Posted On Sun. Feb 19th, 2017
By :
Comment: Off

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — The United Arab Emirates’ main state oil company has signed a deal giving China National Petroleum Company an 8 percent stake in a major onshore oil project.

The Abu Dhabi National Oil Company says CNPC will pay an initial $1.77 billion for the concession operated by the Abu Dhabi Company for Onshore Petroleum Operations, also known as ADCO.

ADNOC has set aside 40 percent of the ADCO project for foreign partners. British energy company BP reached a deal for a 10 percent stake in December. Total of France has a similarly sized stake, while Japan’s Inpex Corporation and GS Energy of South Korea hold smaller interests.

ADCO is aiming to boost daily production from about 1.6 million barrels currently to 1.8 million barrels this year.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Inside Editions

School Spirit 2016 Band-Cheer edition!

School Spirit: Band & Cheerleading edition

Read the RT Home & Garden section!

Home & Garden Spring 2016 - Special Section!

RT Weekend| Arts & Entertainment edition!

WEEKEND EDITION

RT 2016 Community Update Fostoria

2016 Community Update

Online Circulars



Are you sticking to your 2017 New Year Resolutions?
Login /Logout

SECTIONS

The Review Times

113 E. Center St.
Fostoria, Ohio 44830
Phone: (419) 435-6641
Fax: (419) 435-9073
Email: Newsroom - rtnews@reviewtimes.com
Advertising - advertising@reviewtimes.com
Or - use this handy form

Social Findlay || The Courier || Sports BUZZ Ohio ||Findlay Digital Design || Courier Bridal || WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN

Please read our Privacy Guidelines | User Agreement

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company