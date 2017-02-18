China suspends coal imports from North Korea

BEIJING (AP) — China says it is suspending all coal imports from North Korea for the rest of the year as it increases pressure on its communist neighbor to give up its nuclear and ballistic missile programs.

The Commerce Ministry says the ban takes effect Sunday and is in line with U.N. Security Council sanctions imposed last year in response to North Korea’s nuclear and missile tests.

China is North Korea’s largest source of trade and aid and the suspension will deprive Pyongyang of an important source of foreign currency.

Beijing has grown increasingly frustrated with North Korea’s defiance of U.N. demands that it end missile tests and development of nuclear weapons. North Korea launched its latest ballistic missile test a week ago.

