Lufthansa reaches wage agreement with pilots

Posted On Wed. Feb 15th, 2017
By :
Comment: Off

BERLIN (AP) — German airline Lufthansa says it’s agreed to an arbitrator’s proposal for a new wage agreement for its 5,400 pilots, signaling an end to a lengthy and bitter dispute.

The airline, Germany’s largest, said Wednesday it agreed to a four-stage 8.7 percent total wage increase, and a one-off 30 million euro ($31.7 million) payment that would translate to some 5,000 to 6,000 euros per employee.

The new agreement will be in place until the end of 2019.

The Cockpit union had been staging strikes sporadically since April 2014, costing Lufthansa multiple millions, before the two sides agreed to arbitration on December.

Cockpit, which had no immediate comment, had sought raises of 3.66 percent a year going back 5 years.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Inside Editions

School Spirit 2016 Band-Cheer edition!

School Spirit: Band & Cheerleading edition

Read the RT Home & Garden section!

Home & Garden Spring 2016 - Special Section!

RT Weekend| Arts & Entertainment edition!

WEEKEND EDITION

RT 2016 Community Update Fostoria

2016 Community Update

Online Circulars



Are you sticking to your 2017 New Year Resolutions?
Login /Logout

SECTIONS

The Review Times

113 E. Center St.
Fostoria, Ohio 44830
Phone: (419) 435-6641
Fax: (419) 435-9073
Email: Newsroom - rtnews@reviewtimes.com
Advertising - advertising@reviewtimes.com
Or - use this handy form

Social Findlay || The Courier || Sports BUZZ Ohio ||Findlay Digital Design || Courier Bridal || WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN

Please read our Privacy Guidelines | User Agreement

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company