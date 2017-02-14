Pound collapse costs Rolls Royce $5.5 billion

Posted On Tue. Feb 14th, 2017
By :
Comment: Off
AP Photo
AP Photo/Mel Evans

LONDON (AP) — British engineering company Rolls Royce says that the collapse in the pound’s value has cost it some 4.4 billion pounds ($5.5 billion).

The company, which makes engines for aircraft, among other things, said Tuesday that the pound’s near-20-percent drop against the dollar since Britain’s June vote to leave the European Union forced it to mark lower the value of certain financial contracts.

On top of that, the company paid 671 million pounds to settle bribery allegations with regulatory authorities.

That caused the company to book a full-year net loss of 4 billion pounds, compared with profit of 84 million pounds in 2015. Revenues rose to 15 billion pounds from 13.7 billion pounds

The company no longer produces the Rolls Royce luxury cars, which are made by BMW.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Inside Editions

School Spirit 2016 Band-Cheer edition!

School Spirit: Band & Cheerleading edition

Read the RT Home & Garden section!

Home & Garden Spring 2016 - Special Section!

RT Weekend| Arts & Entertainment edition!

WEEKEND EDITION

RT 2016 Community Update Fostoria

2016 Community Update

Online Circulars



Are you sticking to your 2017 New Year Resolutions?
Login /Logout

SECTIONS

The Review Times

113 E. Center St.
Fostoria, Ohio 44830
Phone: (419) 435-6641
Fax: (419) 435-9073
Email: Newsroom - rtnews@reviewtimes.com
Advertising - advertising@reviewtimes.com
Or - use this handy form

Social Findlay || The Courier || Sports BUZZ Ohio ||Findlay Digital Design || Courier Bridal || WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN

Please read our Privacy Guidelines | User Agreement

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company