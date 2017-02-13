MANN-HARE HOENING FUNERAL HOME   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Lawmakers question pricing of drug for genetic disease

Posted On Mon. Feb 13th, 2017
By :
Comment: Off

WASHINGTON (AP) — Two lawmakers are asking Marathon Pharmaceuticals about what they consider exorbitant pricing of a drug to treat genetic muscle deterioration in about 15,000 Americans.

Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., and Rep. Elijah Cummings, D-Md., say Marathon Pharmaceuticals plans to charge $89,000 a year for a drug that’s widely available abroad for about $1,000 a year.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved the drug last week to treat patients with Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy. While the steroid is commonly used globally, the FDA’s action represents the first approval of Deflazacort for use in the U.S.

The two lawmakers say that “exorbitantly” pricing potentially life-saving medications hurts patient access and drives up prices for the entire health care sector.

The company said it would respond to the letter later Monday.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Inside Editions

School Spirit 2016 Band-Cheer edition!

School Spirit: Band & Cheerleading edition

Read the RT Home & Garden section!

Home & Garden Spring 2016 - Special Section!

RT Weekend| Arts & Entertainment edition!

WEEKEND EDITION

RT 2016 Community Update Fostoria

2016 Community Update

Online Circulars



Are you sticking to your 2017 New Year Resolutions?
Login /Logout

SECTIONS

The Review Times

113 E. Center St.
Fostoria, Ohio 44830
Phone: (419) 435-6641
Fax: (419) 435-9073
Email: Newsroom - rtnews@reviewtimes.com
Advertising - advertising@reviewtimes.com
Or - use this handy form

Social Findlay || The Courier || Sports BUZZ Ohio ||Findlay Digital Design || Courier Bridal || WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN

Please read our Privacy Guidelines | User Agreement

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company