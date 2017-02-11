New Jersey is 1st state to offer lottery courier services

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — A company that made headlines when an Iraqi man used its services to buy an Oregon lottery ticket worth $6.4 million is hoping to take advantage of a first-in-the-nation law to courier New Jersey lottery tickets.

Malta-based Lotter Enterprises and its subsidiary Locallotto Inc. successfully lobbied for the New Jersey law. Founder Marcel Klugman says he’s hoping to lobby other states for similar laws so he can do business there as well.

Federal law prohibits couriers to traffic in lottery ticket sales among states, but couriers still operate in the U.S. and haven’t been found to be illegal.

New Jersey was the first to authorize and regulate lottery couriers. Customers purchase tickets online through the courier, which arranges for winning tickets to be held until the holder picks them up.

