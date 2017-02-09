Yum sees higher KFC, Taco Bell sales in US; Pizza Hut falls

Posted On Thu. Feb 9th, 2017
By :
Comment: Off
AP Photo
AP Photo/Gerald Herbert

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Yum Brands reported a higher than expected profit for the fourth quarter as stronger sales at KFC and Taco Bell in the U.S. offset ongoing struggles at Pizza Hut.

The company said U.S. sales at KFC rose 4 percent at established locations, while Taco Bell’s sales rose 3 percent. Pizza Hut, which has been trying to revamp its image and menu, saw U.S. sales fall 4 percent. The chain has faltered as rival Domino’s has steadily grown sales by making it ordering a pizza easier with new technologies.

Yum President David Gibbs noted KFC and Taco Bell’s improved performance despite the “difficult U.S. industry conditions.” McDonald’s recently reported a decline in domestic sales at established locations, and saw its customer counts fall again for 2016. The NPD Group has said it expects the overall restaurant industry’s customer traffic to remain “stalled.”

Globally, the company said sales rose 1 percent at established locations for the quarter. Yum last year spun off its China division, which had also struggled since a series of food scares.

For the quarter ended Dec. 31, Yum Brands Inc. earned $267 million, or 76 cents per share. Not including one-time items, it earned 79 cents per share, topping the 73 cents analysts expected.

Total revenue was $2.02 billion, which met expectations.

Yum shares have climbed 5 percent since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor’s 500 index has risen 2.5 percent. The stock has decreased 1 percent in the last 12 months.

—–

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on YUM at https://www.zacks.com/ap/YUM

—–

Keywords: Yum Brands, Earnings Report, Priority Earnings

Comments

comments

About the Author

Inside Editions

School Spirit 2016 Band-Cheer edition!

School Spirit: Band & Cheerleading edition

Read the RT Home & Garden section!

Home & Garden Spring 2016 - Special Section!

RT Weekend| Arts & Entertainment edition!

WEEKEND EDITION

RT 2016 Community Update Fostoria

2016 Community Update

Online Circulars



Are you sticking to your 2017 New Year Resolutions?
Login /Logout

SECTIONS

The Review Times

113 E. Center St.
Fostoria, Ohio 44830
Phone: (419) 435-6641
Fax: (419) 435-9073
Email: Newsroom - rtnews@reviewtimes.com
Advertising - advertising@reviewtimes.com
Or - use this handy form

Social Findlay || The Courier || Sports BUZZ Ohio ||Findlay Digital Design || Courier Bridal || WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN

Please read our Privacy Guidelines | User Agreement

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company