Blast in French nuclear plant's machine room; no radiation

PARIS (AP) — French authorities say there has been an explosion in a nuclear power plant’s machine room but that there is no leak of radiation. No injuries have been reported.

The local government for the Manche region says that the blast at the Flamanville plant on France’s northwest coast has been contained and managed.

Operator EDF said that there were no injuries and that a fire led to a blast in the machine room of one of the two nuclear reactors at Flamanville. EDF says that the fire was “immediately” brought under control.

EDF said that the No. 1 reactor was disconnected from the grid.