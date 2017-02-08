GSK warns profits to be hit by generic drugs competition

Posted On Wed. Feb 8th, 2017
By :
Comment: Off

LONDON (AP) — Pharmaceutical company GlaxoSmithKline saw sales and net earnings grow in the fourth quarter but warned that tougher competition from generic drugmakers this year could depress its earnings.

The London-based company said Wednesday its net income rose to 257 million pounds, from a loss of 354 million pounds a year earlier. Sales rose to 7.6 billion pounds, above both market expectations for 7.5 billion pounds and the previous year’s figure of 6.3 billion pounds.

But GSK shares fell after CEO Andrew Witty said that “this year we face some uncertainty as to the level of our earnings performance.”

He highlighted the risk that a generic version of GSK’s asthma drug Advair could be introduced in the U.S. If that happens, core earnings would be flat, instead of up by 5-7 percent.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Inside Editions

School Spirit 2016 Band-Cheer edition!

School Spirit: Band & Cheerleading edition

Read the RT Home & Garden section!

Home & Garden Spring 2016 - Special Section!

RT Weekend| Arts & Entertainment edition!

WEEKEND EDITION

RT 2016 Community Update Fostoria

2016 Community Update

Online Circulars



Are you sticking to your 2017 New Year Resolutions?
Login /Logout

SECTIONS

The Review Times

113 E. Center St.
Fostoria, Ohio 44830
Phone: (419) 435-6641
Fax: (419) 435-9073
Email: Newsroom - rtnews@reviewtimes.com
Advertising - advertising@reviewtimes.com
Or - use this handy form

Social Findlay || The Courier || Sports BUZZ Ohio ||Findlay Digital Design || Courier Bridal || WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN

Please read our Privacy Guidelines | User Agreement

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company