Germany official rebuts Trump administration currency claim

Posted On Tue. Feb 7th, 2017
By :
Comment: Off

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — Germany’s central bank head has rejected a Trump administration official’s statement that German companies have benefited from an artificially cheap currency.

Bundesbank head Jens Weidmann said in the text of a speech Tuesday that Germany firms are successful exporters “because they are well positioned in world markets and convince people with innovative products.”

Weidmann said that “the accusation that Germany is exploiting the USA and other countries with an undervalued currency is more than mistaken.”

Trump trade council head Peter Navarro has said Germany benefits from a “grossly undervalued” euro.

The euro has fallen from $1.40 in 2014 to $1.07. That is at least partly the result of policies by the European Central Bank, which is in charge of monetary policy for euro members, and the U.S Federal Reserve.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Inside Editions

School Spirit 2016 Band-Cheer edition!

School Spirit: Band & Cheerleading edition

Read the RT Home & Garden section!

Home & Garden Spring 2016 - Special Section!

RT Weekend| Arts & Entertainment edition!

WEEKEND EDITION

RT 2016 Community Update Fostoria

2016 Community Update

Online Circulars



Are you sticking to your 2017 New Year Resolutions?
Login /Logout

SECTIONS

The Review Times

113 E. Center St.
Fostoria, Ohio 44830
Phone: (419) 435-6641
Fax: (419) 435-9073
Email: Newsroom - rtnews@reviewtimes.com
Advertising - advertising@reviewtimes.com
Or - use this handy form

Social Findlay || The Courier || Sports BUZZ Ohio ||Findlay Digital Design || Courier Bridal || WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN

Please read our Privacy Guidelines | User Agreement

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company