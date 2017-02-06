Super Bowl generates mixed results for Nevada oddsmakers

Posted On Mon. Feb 6th, 2017
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Las Vegas betting oddsmakers thought they might be headed for a big payday Sunday. But the New England Patriots and a two-point conversion that led to the first-ever Super Bowl overtime left them with mixed results.

Sportsbook director Frank Kunovic of the Caesars Palace hotel-casino says Caesars raked in a decent amount of money from bettors.

But he says the take would have been better if the Patriots had missed the conversion that tied the game.

The favored Patriots went on to beat the Atlanta Falcons 34-28. The game’s score exceeded the total points that most bettors predicted.

Gamblers wagered a record $138.5 million at Nevada casinos on the big game.

Unaudited Super Bowl betting tallies made public Monday by state regulators showed Nevada bet takers made over $10.9 million.

