Hasbro beats Street 4Q forecasts

Posted On Mon. Feb 6th, 2017
PAWTUCKET, R.I. (AP) — Hasbro Inc. reported fourth-quarter earnings of $192.7 million.

On a per-share basis, the Pawtucket, Rhode Island-based company said it had net income of $1.52. Earnings, adjusted for asset impairment costs, came to $1.64 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.28 per share.

The toy maker posted revenue of $1.63 billion in the period, which also beat Street forecasts.

For the year, the company reported profit of $551.4 million, or $4.34 per share. Revenue was reported as $5.02 billion.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research.

Are you sticking to your 2017 New Year Resolutions?
