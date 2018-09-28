Former health care employees sentenced for involvement in nursing home death

OTTAWA — Family members of a woman who died on Jan. 7 at a Pandora nursing home spoke Friday morning at a sentencing for two nursing home workers.

“My mom pleaded for her life, and no one was there to help her,” said Steve Campbell, the son of Phyllis Campbell, 76, who froze to death after leaving the nursing home in the middle of a January night.

The two former nursing home employees, Rachel R. Friesel, 37 of Pandora, and Destini M. Fenbert, 20 of Pandora, were both sentenced to 60 days in the Putnam County jail, five years of community control sanctions, 100 days of community control sanctions and will share $4,536.88 in restitution.

Friesel and Fenbert were two of the three defendants in the case. A third woman, Megan E. Schinipke, 32 of Columbus Grove, has pleaded not guilty to forgery, a fifth-degree felony, gross patient neglect, a misdemeanor and patient neglect, a misdemeanor. Schnipke is set to go to trial in November.

Friesel and Fenbert both pleaded guilty to forgery, a fifth-degree felony, and gross patient neglect, a misdemeanor. An involuntary manslaughter charge and a patient neglect charge were dismissed on sentencing as a part of the plea deal.

According to an Ohio Health and Human Services report, two state-tested nurse aides (STNA) and one licensed practical nurse (LPN) were placed on administrative leave after Campbells death.

The state report says the workers failed to check on Campbell overnight, among other nursing home failures that could have prevented her death.

According to the report, a nurses aide put Campbell to bed around 9:30 p.m. on Jan. 6. At 9:50 p.m., Campbell was seen at a nursing station, getting snacks.

A nurse told investigators the last check on Campbell was performed around midnight. The state report said she left the building around 12:35 p.m.

Campbell was found outside at about 8:15 a.m. the next day. The temperature overnight was 2 degrees below zero and there was snow on the ground.

But nursing home records showed checks on Campbell were done at 2 a.m. and 4 a.m. In court Friday, Friesel’s lawyer, Gary Smith, said his client admitted to falsifying the 4 a.m. check.

Campbell was known to have dementia and Alzheimers disease, the report states.

The report cited several safety breaches that led to her death.

Putnam County Coroner Dr. Anne Horstman determined that Campbell died between 1 and 2 a.m.

Friesel at first declined to make a statement to the court on Friday, but Judge Keith H. Schierloh asked her twice more before she stood up and addressed the assembled family members through tears.

“I do take some responsibility and I am so sorry you have to live with that,” she said, referring to Campbell’s death. “I am sorry this had to happen.”

Schierloh told Friesel that while she was going to get community control instead of a prison sentence, in part due to a plea agreement where the prosecutor had recommended community control, he wanted to be sure there were consequences for her actions.

“You had a job to do,” Schierloh said. “You had responsibilities.”

