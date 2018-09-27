Commissioners vote to set public hearings on sales tax replacement

Hancock County commissioners want to impose a quarter percent sales tax on a continuing basis to fund a variety of projects.

By a 2-1 vote, the board approved a resolution to set the required two hearings for public comment on the proposal. Commissioner Mark Gazarek opposed the resolution. After the meeting, he said he “wants to let the voters decide” the issue.

A quarter percent sales tax generates about $3.4 million annually, Gazarek said.

Public hearings will be held at 6 p.m. Oct. 17 and 1:30 p.m. Oct. 25 in the first floor hearing room at the commissioners office, 514 S. Main St.

Following the public hearings, the commissioners can impose the tax prior to Jan. 1, when it would be effective.

The commissioners previously declined to extend a quarter percent tax which expires at year-end. Those funds have been used for 10 years to fund flood-reduction efforts such as the purchase of properties along the Blanchard River to reduce damage during high water and maintenance projects to remove log jams and leaning trees.

If imposed, the county would continue to collect a 1 percent sales tax, while the state receives 5.75 percent.

The county tax was set to decline to 0.75 percent after Jan. 1 without the flood funds. Sales tax collection is returned to the counties about three months after the actual sales. So, the flood tax funds will expire during the first quarter of 2019, while an imposed tax would begin collections at the same time.

Commissioner Tim Bechtol said by imposing the tax, the commissioners could also remove it in the future if the funds are no longer necessary.

Also, imposing the tax prior to expiration of the same percent tax means there will not be a “gap” in receipt of the tax funds.

In recent weeks, the commissioners have discussed funding for jail improvements, having borrowed $1.5 million for upgrades this fall, and funds for the county Department of Job and Family Services for child protective services and child care services. The county is providing monthly funds for children services.

Voters previously turned down funds for a jail expansion and also for additional funding to assist job and family services programs.

But the commissioners said there are increasing expenses, but no way to pay. The county is also looking at construction of a probate/juvenile court building, mandated and non-mandated requirements and a jail study. Numerous non-mandated programs did not receive funding requests for this year.

The commissioners are working on the 2019 budget, too.

In a prepared statement, given to the media after the board session, Commissioner President Brian Robertson said, “We need to have the hearings to ensure that shareholders understand the immediate impacts including to non-mandated entities like our ag extension, regional planning (commission) and soil and water (conservation district) in 2019. Entities like the (Findlay-Hancock County) Alliance, Blanchard River Watershed Partnership and Raise the Bar (workforce development) were not funded in 2018 and express continued frustration.”

“We need to hear from these and other operating partners who can help better relay to our community the issues being faced and the long-term impacts of not addressing. This includes both county and municipal court along with our law enforcement and corrections on the frontlines of the severity of offenses being dealt within our community.”

“My desire would be that regardless of whether this board acts after these hearings, that we have made every effort both last year and this year to make clear pros and cons of not investing into the long-term security of our community. A year later, no one has been able to factually dispute the data and infrastructure needs presented. We must continue to work in a collaborative effort towards the most cost-effective utilization.”

