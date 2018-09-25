MANN-HARE HOENING FUNERAL HOME   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Man accused of child pornography sentenced to prison

Posted On Tue. Sep 25th, 2018
By :
Comment: 0

A 33-year-old Arcadia man was sentenced Tuesday morning to seven years in prison and must register as a Tier II sex offender.

The defendant, Dustin Woodward, pleaded no contest to six charges of six counts of pandering sexually oriented material involving a minor (child pornography) each a second-degree felony.

A Tier II sex offender is a middle ground of Ohios classification of sex offenders, where he must register with a local sheriffs office every six months for 25 years, among other stipulations.

The six counts to which Woodward pleaded no contest involved three separate incidents where photos were taken each time, prosecutors said. The incidents occurred between April 1, 2017, and May 31, 2017, according to the indictment.

The victim was six years old at the time of the event, according to court testimony.

Woodward was originally indicted on 12 counts of sexual imposition, each a third-degree felony, and 12 counts of pandering sexually-oriented material involving a minor, each a second-degree felony, for a total of 24 counts.

He pleaded no contest to six of the pandering charges, with a stipulation in the plea agreement that there was enough evidence for Hancock County Common Pleas Judge Reginald Routson, who heard the case, to find him guilty.

More information on this case can be found in tomorrow’s Courier.

