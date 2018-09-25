UPDATE: Two injured in crash west of Arcadia

ARCADIA Two people were hurt in a two-car accident at a rural intersection west of Arcadia Tuesday afternoon, the Hancock County Sheriffs Office reported.

According to deputies, Thomas J. Williams, 74, of Arcadia, was driving a 2016 Hyundai Sonata northeast on Washington Township 243 at 2:12 p.m. when he pulled from a stop sign into the Hancock County 216 intersection where his car collided with a westbound 2014 Ford Fiesta driven by Michelle M. Overmier, 51, of Fostoria. Following impact, both cars traveled off the northwest corner of the intersection.

Overmier was taken by Hanco EMS to Blanchard Valley Hospital, the sheriffs office reported. Williams suffered minor injuries and was treated at the scene by Hanco.

Williams was cited for failure to yield the right of way from a stop sign.

The Washington Township Fire Department, Dicks Towing and Reinharts Towing assisted at the scene.

