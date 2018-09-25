Hancock County’s jobless rate declines

Hancock County’s unemployment rate declined to 3.4 percent in August from 3.7 percent in July, the state reported.

Putnam and Wyandot counties’ 3 percent jobless rates were tied for second lowest among Ohio’s 88 counties in August, the State Job and Family Services Department reported. Hancock Countys 3.4 percent rate was tied for sixth lowest with Delaware and Union counties.

Unemployment rates fell in all 88 counties in August.

Jobless rates in neighboring counties in August, with July rates in parentheses, were: Allen, 4.3 percent (5.4 percent); Hardin, 4.3 (5.1); Henry, 4.2 (5.1); Putnam, 3 (3.8); Seneca, 4.1 (4.8); Wood, 4.1 (4.5); Wyandot, 3 (3.4).

The statewide unemployment rate, which is seasonally adjusted, was 4.6 percent in August, unchanged from July.

