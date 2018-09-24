Shareholders approve Marathon’s purchase of Andeavor

At special meetings today, shareholders of both Marathon Petroleum Corp. and Andeavor voted to approve Marathon Petroleum’s $23.3 billion purchase of Andeavor.

Marathon Petroleum shareholders approved the issuance of shares of Marathon Petroleum common stock, and Andeavor shareholders approved the adoption of the previously announced agreement and purchase plan.

Marathon and Andeavor expect the deal to close Oct. 1, forming the largest refiner in the United States and fifth-largest worldwide.

Marathon Petroleum will grow from six refineries in the Midwest and Gulf regions to 16 across the United States. In retail, Marathon will grow from 2,740 Speedway and 5,600 Marathon-branded locations in the Midwest and East to 4,000 Speedway stations and 7,800 branded sites nationwide.

Gary R. Heminger will continue to serve as Marathon Petroleum’s chairman and chief executive officer.

Marathon Petroleum’s proposal to issue shares in connection with the transaction was supported by about 98 percent of votes cast, representing approximately 73 percent of MPC’s outstanding shares. Andeavor’s proposal to approve the transaction was supported by about 99 percent of votes cast, representing approximately 74 percent of Andeavor’s outstanding shares.

“We are pleased that the shareholders of both companies voted overwhelmingly in support of this transaction,” Heminger said. “As we look forward, we remain focused on the tremendous potential this combination will bring our shareholders and are excited to begin executing our strategy to transform our company and realize our expected synergies.”

Also at the Marathon special meeting, Marathon Petroleum’s proposal to increase the size of its board of directors by two members was not approved.

