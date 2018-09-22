Fire damages North Main Street duplex

A North Main Street duplex was damaged Saturday afternoon in a fire.

No one was injured.

Findlay Fire Captain Joel Rampe said the fire, which came from the basement of 508 N. Main St., caused about $3,000 worth of damage.

The fire is under investigation.

No one is currently living in that apartment, neighbors said.

Jasis Shvestha, 18, lives at the duplex in 510 N. Main St., and was able to get out of his apartment unharmed.

Anthony Greer, 53, who lives next to the duplex, called 911 and the duplex’s landlord when he saw smoke coming out of the basement of the complex.

“I thought man, that’s an awful lot of smoke,” he said.

Firefighters were first called to the scene around 2:35 p.m.

Hanco EMS and the Findlay Police Department were also on scene.

Comments

comments