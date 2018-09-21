Putnam County fugitive back in jail today

The Putnam County man who went missing while on a medical furlough from the county jail is back in custody. A post made on the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office around 10 p.m. Thursday says deputies located Donald Shulte. The sheriff’s office also thanked people who offered up information about where Shulte might have been.

The jail released 24-year-old Donald Shulte around 9:30 a.m. Wednesday with a GPS monitoring device. He was going to ride with a parent to a doctor’s appointment in Defiance. Around noon the GPS monitor gave a tampering warning in the area of U.S. 127 and U.S. 24 in Paulding County.

