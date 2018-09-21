MANN-HARE HOENING FUNERAL HOME   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Fire destroys house, barn in Marion Township

Posted On Fri. Sep 21st, 2018
By :
Comment: 0

A house and barn were destroyed Friday afternoon by a fire at 17250 Marion Township 202, near the Findlay reservoirs.

No injuries were reported.

Mark G. Baden owns the home, according to the Hancock County auditors website. He was not home at the time of the fire.

Mark Price, Vanlue fire chief, said his department was called to the fire at 12:43 p.m. by Hancock-Wood Electric Cooperative workers.

The fire appeared to start in the house and jumped to a nearby detached barn.
The cause of the fire is not known, Price said.

By 2 p.m. Friday, the fire had been contained.

Price said winds, which were blowing at 39 miles an hour at times, were a problem for firefighters.

Another struggle was obtaining water to fight the blaze.

Vanlue radioed several times for more water. Fire departments from Allen Township, Washington Township, Delaware Township, and Arlington all responded, bringing water tankers and helping knock down the fire.

Hanco EMS and Hancock-Wood Electric Cooperative also responded.

The home was not insured, Price said.

