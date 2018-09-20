Two injured in Ohio 635 accident

BASCOM Two people were injured Thursday afternoon in two-vehicle accident on Ohio 635, north of Bascom, according to the Fremont post of the State Highway Patrol.

The patrol reported that Ronald Snow, 56, of Petrolia, Pennsylvania, was driving a tractor-trailer east on County Road 592 at 2:55 p.m. when he pulled into the Ohio 635 intersection and collided with a southbound Chevy Silverado pulling a camper driven by Robert Valle, 76, of Gibsonburg.

Valle and a passenger in his vehicle, Amelia Valle, 69, also of Gibsonburg, were taken by Bascom EMS to ProMedica Fostoria Community Hospital, the patrol reported.

Snow was cited for failure to yield from a stop sign, according to the patrol.

