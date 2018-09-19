MANN-HARE HOENING FUNERAL HOME   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Putnam County Jail inmate, registered sex offender missing

Posted On Wed. Sep 19th, 2018
By :
An inmate and registered sex offender at the Putnam County Jail has disappeared after receiving a medical furlough through the Putnam County Common Pleas Court, according to the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office.

The inmate, Donald Schulte, was released at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday with an electronic GPS monitor for a doctor’s appointment. He was set to return at 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, but did not. His GPS monitor notified authorities it had been tampered with in the area of Ohio 127 and Ohio 24 in Paulding County.

The Putnam County Sheriffs Office said Schulte was being held on charges of theft.

However, a 2018 indictment lists Schulte being charged with theft, a fifth-degree felony, and failure to register as a sex offender, a third-degree felony.

Schulte pleaded guilty to corruption of a minor, a first-degree felony, in 2013.He previously was convicted of failing of a sex offender to confirm a current address, a fourth-degree felony, in 2016.

He is currently registered as a non-compliant Tier I sex offender, the least serious tier of sex offender, on the Ohio Attorney Generals website.

The website also lists him as a resident of Continental, Ohio.

Schulte is a 24-year-old white man, about six feet tall, 170 pounds, with green eyes and blond-red hair. He was last seen wearing a maroon long-sleeved dress shirt with grey slacks.

He has a heart tattoo on his left hand and the number one on his right hand.

If he is seen, please call the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office at 419-523-3208.

